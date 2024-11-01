See the Ellwood House Mansion in Full Holiday Magic!

The Ellwood House Museum is celebrating its 57th Holiday season, and we invite you to enjoy the magic with us. All four floors of the Ellwood House Mansion will be beautifully decorated, and for the first time ever the Ellwood-Nehring House will also be open and decorated for tours. Tours of the mansion will be offered at 1 and 3 p.m., and tours of Ellwood-Nehring will be offered at 2 p.m. through December 15.

The Holiday Traditions Weekend will take place on December 7 and 8, and members will have the opportunity to see the house early on December 6. Tickets are now available for purchase.

The weekend will include visits with Santa, a sweet treats bar, and musicians throughout both homes. Join us for this special weekend! Part of the holiday magic includes a grand tree in the family Living Room, and a holiday bakery on the third floor decorated by local second graders.

The holiday tours are a beloved tradition for the entire community, and there is something new to see each year. This event would not be possible without the support of sponsors, local organizations, and individuals, and Ellwood House would like to thank everyone for making this event possible.

After your visit, stop by the Visitor Center where Mansion and Little House ornaments, Victorian-inspired jewelry, and holiday cards can be purchased in the gift shop, while additional family and barbed wire history can be found in the galleries. All proceeds from the Museum Shop help to support the Ellwood House.

Tickets are available for purchase online. For more information, please visit the Ellwood House Museum website at ellwoodhouse.org , or call 815-756-4609.

Ellwood House Museum : 420 Linden Place : DeKalb, IL 60115 : 815.756.4609 : http://www.ellwoodhouse.org/