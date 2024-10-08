Solar and Fire Safety

Stateline Solar specializes in ensuring that those who want solar have access to it, along with education for all. The local solar company also ensures that first responders are equipped to handle potential emergencies at homes, farms, or businesses that encounter a fire.

First responders should know how a solar array works, how systems are laid out, and what parts of systems are safe to interact with even when power is not connected to the system. Reputable solar companies adhere to local and state fire codes that ensure safety for homeowners and firefighters in case of an emergency. Additionally, solar companies can provide resources for fire departments to train and prepare for incidents at a structure that has solar panels.

Because solar arrays are made up of specialized components, firefighters should be aware of what to look for when responding to an emergency. Solar companies can provide education on these materials, including panels, inverters, power optimizers, energy storage and disconnect switches, and locations of all of these materials. Knowing this before arriving at the scene of an emergency can be beneficial for first responders so they can move quickly and safely. Many solar arrays are also equipped with battery systems used for energy storage; solar companies can train firefighters on how to evaluate the situation.

Solar companies should be willing and able to work with local fire departments to ensure that first responders are safe and efficient in their response. While education can be provided by solar companies to fire departments, additional educational resources are available. The National Fire Protection Association provides a list of all fire safety codes, and IREC Clean Energy Resources and Training offers a free, two-hour course that covers the basics of how to operate safely when responding to a solar-equipped structure.

