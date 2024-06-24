Ringing In Your Ears? It Could Be Tinnitus - And You're Not Alone

Are you experiencing ringing, buzzing, clicking, or other sounds in one or both ears?

It could be tinnitus, an audiological and neurological condition experienced by more than 25 million American adults, according to the American Tinnitus Association (ATA).

For some, it is only a minor nuisance. For others, it is a constant distraction that can affect sleep, concentration, and daily life. Most patients develop tinnitus as a symptom of hearing loss, caused either by age, long-term hearing damage, or acute trauma to the auditory system.

While currently there is no cure for tinnitus, the condition can be effectively managed.

“Treatments under the supervision of a hearing specialist are often your best chance at reducing the impact of tinnitus,” explained Mary Kay Soesbe, of DeKalb-based Hearing Help Plus, who is board-certified in Hearing Instrument Sciences.

Hearing aids can help to significantly reduce tinnitus. How? According to the ATA, hearing aids can augment the volume of external noise to the point that it covers (masks) the sound of tinnitus. The masking impact of hearing aids is particularly strong for patients who have hearing loss in the same frequency range as their tinnitus.

“New hearing aid technologies allow you to easily manage your tinnitus directly from your smartphone,” Soesbe said. “The results are amazing.”

If you are experiencing tinnitus and haven't yet had your hearing checked, call Hearing Help Plus to schedule a free hearing screening and assessment. The hearing specialists at Hearing Help Plus will work with you to find the right hearing solution that best fits your individual needs, lifestyle and budget.

