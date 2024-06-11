Warning Signs That an Elderly Loved One May Have Alzheimer's

June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness about Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Recognizing the early warning signs of Alzheimer’s in an elderly loved one is crucial for timely intervention and support. Here are some key indicators to watch for:

Memory Loss That Disrupts Daily Life

One of the most common signs of Alzheimer’s is memory loss, especially forgetting recently learned information. Individuals may repeatedly ask for the same information, rely increasingly on memory aids, or forget important dates and events.

Difficulty Completing Familiar Tasks

People with Alzheimer’s often find it hard to complete daily tasks. They may have trouble driving to a known location, managing a budget, or remembering the rules of a favorite game.

Confusion with Time or Place

Alzheimer’s can cause individuals to lose track of dates, seasons, and the passage of time. They might forget where they are or how they got there.

New Problems with Words in Speaking or Writing

People with Alzheimer’s may struggle with vocabulary, have trouble following or joining a conversation, or stop in the middle of a conversation and have no idea how to continue. They might repeat themselves or find it hard to name a familiar object.

Misplacing Things and Losing the Ability to Retrace Steps

An individual may put things in unusual places, or may lose items and be unable to retrace their steps to find them. Sometimes, they may accuse others of stealing.

Changes in Mood and Personality

A person with Alzheimer’s can become confused, suspicious, depressed, fearful, or anxious. They may be easily upset at home, at work, with friends, or in places where they are out of their comfort zone.

Recognizing these warning signs early can lead to better management and support for those affected by Alzheimer’s. During Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, let’s stay vigilant and supportive to ensure our loved ones receive the care they need.

For more information, please contact:

Grand Victorian of Sycamore

1440 Somonauk St.

Sycamore, IL 60178

Ph: (815) 895-1900

grandvictoriansycamore.com

Grand Victorian Independent & Assisted Living logo