Lobelia May Help You Quit Using Tobacco

Do you remember, when you were a kid, those smoking ads that seem to still be vivid in our memories? I do. I can remember my dad collecting up all those points from the cigarette packages to get some (not so) cool gear. It was all the craze back in the 1990s. As the 90s came to an end, so did the pressure to smoke cigarettes. The Surgeon General’s warning about the hazards and dangers of smoking was in our face, but for some, like my father, the ads came too late. Lung cancer took his life in 2015.

Lobelia (Lobelia inflata), also known as Indian Tobacco, is part of the Bell Flower Family and has a reputation to assist in the cessation of smoking cigarettes. Medicine is made from Lobelia’s leaves, flowers, and seeds.

Lobelia has an acrid and burning taste, very similar to tobacco. Although the scent is slight, it can be irritating to some. Lobelia has strong effects on the nervous system. Small amounts of Lobelia act like a stimulant, and large doses can be more like a sedative/depressant.

The average dose is 1/2 to 1 gram per day. HIGH DOSES CAN BE EXTREMELY DANGEROUS, as Lobelia has a smaller therapeutic margin.

There are many published medical articles that talk about how Lobelia helps patients with their smoking habits, but again, it can be highly dangerous if misused. Make sure to consult with your qualified healthcare practitioner before use of any herbs and supplements.

