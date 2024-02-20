Local Business Owner Spotlight: Veteran Dezaraé Haley

Hello, my name is Dezaraé Haley. I am a disabled combat veteran, a wife, a mother of four, and the proud owner of The Herbal Oracle. By age 22, I had served in both Kosovo and Iraq. Being 100% service-connected disabled, mental health is a top priority for me. I believe it’s crucial for people to understand that they are not broken and that they are not alone.

Additionally, I am a proud sponsor of Support over Stigma, a nonprofit organization based in St. Charles, IL. This organization focuses on providing mental health services to military personnel, veterans, first responders, and their families.

I am a holistic healthcare practitioner holding a degree in Complementary Alternative Medicine. I utilize natural, holistic, and homeopathic methods to empower individuals with the tools to help reach a more fulfilling, manageable, and peaceful life.

Being a wife, mother, homesteader, educator, and business owner, I find myself in a situation familiar to many of you. We put in so much effort to keep things running smoothly that we often have no energy left for self-care. How can we recharge when we can’t complete our daily tasks, let alone the extra ones on our list?

It is crucial to prioritize self-care, even scheduling it on your phone like a doctor’s appointment. Regardless of your life stage, parenting status, financial situation, gender, or age, pushing yourself non-stop can lead to burnout and feeling stranded.

I provide comprehensive wellness consultations, sound bath therapy, Human Design Readings (a study of individual uniqueness), and classes to support you along your personal journey.

At The Herbal Oracle, we provide products and classes to help grow your herbal medicine cabinet and equip you with the skills to do so. Do you need assistance with choosing holistic protocols for you?

Call us at 312-929-0165 to book your New Client Consultation. The Herbal Oracle 161 E. Lincoln Hwy. DeKalb, IL 60115 312-929-0165 www.HerbalOracle.com