Carpal Tunnel Syndrome: Treatments for Wrist Pain

Carpal tunnel syndrome is caused by pressure on the median nerve in the carpal tunnel, a narrow passageway surrounded by bones and ligaments on the palm side of the hand inside the wrist. Compression of the median nerve due to wrist anatomy, repetitive hand motions, or certain health conditions can cause pain, numbness, tingling, and weakness in the hand.

Carpal tunnel syndrome should be treated as early as possible once symptoms start. On your own, you can take frequent breaks to rest your hands, use cold packs to reduce swelling, and avoid activities that make symptoms worse. Ergonomic adjustments to your workspace, especially if you work with a keyboard and mouse, can support the natural alignment of the wrist and reduce strain on this delicate area.

Other non-surgical therapies that may provide relief include wrist splinting at night, anti-inflammatory medications (like ibuprofen), and corticosteroid injections.

If your symptoms don’t respond to any of these treatments, surgery may be an appropriate option. The goal of carpal tunnel surgery is to relieve pressure on the median nerve by cutting the ligament that presses on it.

Endoscopic surgery involves using a telescope-like device with a tiny camera that allows the surgeon to see inside the carpal tunnel and to cut the ligament through one or two small incisions in the hand or wrist.

With open surgery, the surgeon makes an incision in the palm of the hand over the carpal tunnel and cuts through the ligament to free the nerve. After surgery, the ligament tissues gradually grow back together while allowing more room for the nerve.

Carpal tunnel syndrome is not something you should have to live with.

