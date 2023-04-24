What Are The Top 3 Handguns For Women?

Learning about and owning different types of firearms, as well as practicing with them and developing your skill, is uniquely empowering. When it comes to self-defense, carrying a concealed firearm for protection is a very unique capability in the modern age, especially for women. Firearms are extremely effective force equalizers, so as long as a woman, who is potentially smaller and weaker than an aggressor, has practiced handling and shooting a weapon, she should be able to defend herself and others. Whether a woman chooses to own a firearm for self-defense or for competitive shooting, here are three of the top choices of handguns for women.

1. The Smith & Wesson M&P9 Shield EZ is an extremely popular firearm for women. It features an easy-to-rack slide and mild recoil, and is only slightly larger than the .380 ACP model, making this a great first CCW pistol. A similar choice, the Sig Sauer P365, is another best-selling pistol, and is the first of its size and caliber to feature a standard 10+1 magazine (12+1 with the extended magazine).

2. The Smith & Wesson M&P380 Shield EZ was introduced several years ago, and is terrific for women who have difficulty with slide manipulation due to diminished hand strength and conditions such as arthritis. Women love this gun’s effortless functions and lightweight frame. It is easy to tuck away in concealed carry clothing, and offers a double safety, which is great for everyday carry.

3. The Glock 19 is one of the world’s most popular pistols, and while it’s a little larger than the others, it is known for reliability, light recoil, a 15-round capacity, and easy takedown.

Among gun owners, women are a minority. But, more and more women are acquiring firearms because they want to be able to protect themselves, their family, and their home, and have the confidence to travel alone.

