Ear and Eye Protection Are Necessary for Safe Shooting

Safety is, and always will be, the number one priority for gun owners. For example, safe storage and handling of firearms are no-brainers, but what are some other safety measures you can take on the range? Hearing and eye protection, shortened to “ears” and “eyes” respectively, are an equally important aspect of proper firearm handling that will ensure the safety and longevity of the shooter.

Movies and TV betray the true nature of a gunshot’s volume, and it’s not easily conveyed how loud the shot can be, especially up-close. Even with a muzzle device like a silencer, gunshots can still be loud enough to cause physical pain, and permanent hearing damage without the use of special subsonic ammunition. Proper ear protection, whether that be in-ear like an earplug, over-ear like a headset, or both, is crucial to preventing cumulative hearing loss as well as tinnitus, a constant ringing sound caused by loud noises.

Eye protection, commonly in the form of safety glasses, can be equally invaluable at the range. Don’t forget, every time a round is fired, its shell is ejected from the gun at a moderate speed. This hot brass casing, which is intended to fly away from the shooter and end up on the ground harmlessly, can actually end up bouncing off a table or wall and end up striking the shooter, or another shooter close by. In order to avoid being hurt by another shooter’s brass, or even your own, eye protection is vital.

Shooting ranges may offer to lend you ears and eyes for a small fee if you don't have your own. However, if you're shooting on private land or going hunting, you will need your own set.

