I am writing in agreement with the view that Jewish treatment of the Palestinians – no food, no fuel, no communication – is approaching genocide not unlike Hitler.

I’m not denying there has been violence on both sides.

A prophet of this situation was President Jimmy Carter’s book “Peace Not Apartheid.”

Pulling away all the human requirements for life is, in effect, genocide and it is a major crime as is Russia’s Putin’s attack on Ukraine.

Diane Strand

DeKalb