I recently completed a six-day stay at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.

While surgery and post-op is not my idea of fun, it I have to be hospitalized, I want it to be at Kish.

Everyone, and I mean every one, from office workers, emergency room staff, CPTs, nurses, doctors, housekeeping and custodians treated me as if I were a family member.

Our community is, indeed, lucky to have such an asset.

With utmost gratitude,

Steven A. Perkovich

DeKalb