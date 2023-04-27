Letter: I’m a middle school student afraid gun violence in schools will one day happen to me

Dear Ms. Rettke,

Based on what I have seen from the news and media, Illinois looks like it does not have many shootings. However, that does not mean that people have not been harmed and/or killed from gun violence.

The state we live in is ranked fifth in firearm mortality.

When I think of gun violence, one nearby story comes to mind that happened at NIU. On Feb. 14, 2008 a student entered a lecture hall with 3 guns and a knife.

As a middle school student, I keep seeing things about kids like me being killed every day. We are scared that one day this could happen to us.

Republican lawmakers are more worried about banning books in our school libraries than our lives.

The fact that kids have access to their parents’ guns is sad and also terrifying. Many times, kids have been hurt by their classmates because they don’t know what they are doing.

I don’t understand how a politician can see all those kids, in Tennessee, begging for help and not want to help them.

In the U.S. we have the right to life and liberty, but kids are still being killed in a place where they should feel the most safe.

RJ Graziano

Sycamore