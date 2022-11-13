Letter: Thank you for supporting Friends of the DeKalb Public Library

The Friends of the DeKalb Public Library would like to thank the DeKalb community for its enthusiastic support of our recent book sale. The turnout was huge, as people poured into the library to browse the collection of books, media, and jigsaw puzzles.

We are pleased to report that the three book sales held this year have raised nearly $20,000 for library programming, materials, and books. Here’s a partial list of how the funds were spent over the past few months:

A program that provides free books to nearly 300 DeKalb children

A music class every two weeks for preschoolers

An exotic bug and reptile show

The Summer Reading Program

A permanent Story Walk, to be installed in spring 2023 in Eden’s Garden Park

Support for Eight Countries in One Day

A presentation on archaeology for children

Most of the books and media you see at the sale have been donated by local residents. Those interested in donating gently used books, CDs, DVDs, LPs, and jigsaw puzzles can drop them off at the main desk anytime the library is open. We do not accept encyclopedias, dictionaries, old travel books, or textbooks.

Our 2023 book sales are scheduled for Friday, April 21, through Monday, April 24, and Friday, Oct. 20 through Sunday, Oct. 22. More information about the Friends can be found on the library’s website at dkpl.org.

Deborah Booth

DeKalb