Letter: Linh Nguyen is dedicated to making DeKalb County elections and records user friendly

With her professional work with computers at Northern Illinois University and elsewhere and her work on social media outreach with the DeKalb County League of Voters, as well as her own integrity and compassion, Linh Nguyen (pronounced “Win”) is an outstanding candidate for DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder.

Linh’s technical skills and comfort with and knowledge of computers are increasingly needed by local officials as more of their work goes online. Such moves not only streamline their work but also may make it possible for people to conduct county business from home over a computer or a phone.

Linh is dedicated to making both elections and records as user-friendly as possible. Both need to be secure, accurate, and accessible. If you elect Linh, they will be.

I urge you to vote for Linh Nguyen for county clerk and recorder, whenever and wherever you vote. You can read more at winwithlinh.com.

Elizabeth Bass

DeKalb