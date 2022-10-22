Letter: Support Linh Nguyen for DeKalb County Clerk for her faith in democratic process

I am writing in support of Linh Nguyen for DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder.

Nguyen will bring a strong work ethic, excellent teaching and leadership skills, and computational prowess to the job.

She will improve the outdated County Clerk and Recorder’s website to make it easier to navigate.

She will reach out to all eligible and newly registered voters with clear and easy-to-understand information.

She will do everything in her power to expand voter access.

She will bring her deep faith in the democratic process to the job.

Republican candidate Tasha Sims doesn’t seem to share Nguyen’s faith in the democratic process. When she was asked in a recent public forum hosted by WNIJ, the DeKalb County League of Women Voters and the DeKalb Public Library whether Joe Biden had won the 2020 election, she did not say that he had. What she said was, “Like it or not, I believe in the constitution of the United States, and he took the oath of office and he’s currently our president.”

This carefully crafted dodge was a shameful nod to election deniers and provides one more reason to vote for Nguyen. Despite years of working in the office, Sims showed she is not ready for the job of DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder.

Deborah Booth

DeKalb