Letter: Thank you to our community from your friends at CASA DeKalb County

CASA DeKalb County would like to express our sincere thank you to our generous community for helping make our inaugural 5K Color Run on June 4 a great success!

With 186 registrants and 50 volunteers, we were delighted by the community presence at the event. Lucky for us, the weather cooperated and provided a cool summer morning, perfect for a run or walk! Participants young and old made it through the course, which started and finished at Sycamore Middle School and looped around Sycamore Lake Rotary Park. Of course, in true Color Run fashion, participants were showered with color powder eight times throughout the race route.

A special thank you goes to our Event Sponsors: Crum-Halsted Insurance Agency, FNBO, Polylino, Resource Bank, School Tool Box, Advanced Family Eye Care, Northern Rehab Physical Therapy, Sycamore Orthodontics and Pediatric Dentistry, The Wignall Family and My Insurance Guy; In-Kind Donors: Culver’s, Dance Flow Control, Dick Pond Athletics, Jewel-Osco, Meijer, Soft Water City Inc. and Upstaging; Event Committee; Event Director, Michelle Wilder; Event Volunteers; Sycamore School District and Sycamore Park District.

The proceeds from the event will be used to help recruit, train and supervise CASA’s volunteer advocates who represent the best interests of children who have experienced abuse or neglect and are involved in the DeKalb County court system through no fault of their own. To learn more about how you can help a local child in need, visit our website at casadekalb.org or call 815-895-2052.

Jill Olson and the CASA Color Run Committee

Sycamore