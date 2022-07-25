Letter: Shame on DeKalb County Board for nursing home sale

I just saw in paper that county board voted to sell the county home. And someone said “Shame on you”. Shame on the county board members who allowed any group to run the home for 20-plus years and never look into what was going on.

And what are they doing about it now? “Let’s just sell it and get out from under.” (Seems like that’s how it works in DeKalb.)

My grandmother was in the county nursing home in 1991. My mother was in county in 2018. Both got great care and were happy they had a place to go that would treat them right as a person.

While my mom was there from May 2018 through March 2019, there was three different managers running it. Why wasn’t this looked into by the board? But no, they wait for the former management company to say that they will no longer renew the contract.

What about these residents? What about would-be residents? What about holding people responsible? What about doing the right thing? (And selling the home, is definitely not the right thing!)

Kathy Burright

DeKalb