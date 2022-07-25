Letter: Judge Marcy Buick deserves your vote

I am writing this letter on behalf of Judge Marcy Buick who is running to maintain her position as a DeKalb County Circuit Judge. She has over ten years judicial experience and currently serves as the Presiding Judge of the criminal felony and misdemeanor courts in DeKalb County.

Marcy Buick is highly respected by those in the criminal justice community and is known as a patient, fair and responsible judge.

As a person of integrity, Judge Buick has certainly earned my respect over the many years I’ve been her friend.

Donald M. Thomas

Sycamore