Letter: Don’t sell DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center

Let’s not sell the DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center. It’s nonprofit status is our way of saying our elders are important to us.

For-profit nursing homes are driven by profit, and government inspections are not enough to force compliance.

Why does the County Nursing Center have empty beds when a few years ago it had a waiting list to enter? Nursing homes in the suburbs continue to have waiting lists. Our County Board needs to look for answers instead of selling our own care center for seniors who cannot afford a bed in a luxury care center.

Sandra Lee

DeKalb