Vaughn: United Way Day of Caring is June 12 in DeKalb County

Get ready for an incredible experience at Kishwaukee United Way’s annual Day of Caring!

This exciting annual event unites volunteers from local companies and organizations to make a real difference in our community. From food drives to landscaping and painting projects, there’s something for everyone to dive into.

Join us on June 12 as we roll up our sleeves and bring our energy to local agencies, schools and parks, making a positive impact together!

Kishwaukee United Way Executive Director Michele Vaughn, (left) speaks Thursday, June 13, 2024, during the kick-off of Kishwaukee United Way's annual Day of Caring event at their office in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

The day will kick off at 9 a.m. at 2201 N. First St., DeKalb outside of the Kishwaukee United Way’s office. We’ll recognize our partner agencies, volunteers, and the 2025 scholarship recipient, while highlighting the importance of volunteering.

Following the opening event, volunteers will head to their assigned Kishwaukee United locations to complete their service projects. As a thank you for their efforts, the first 100 volunteer participants will receive a $10 Subway gift card, a Day of Caring shirt, and a bag sponsored by Target Distribution Center.

Creating real, tangible change requires all of us to pull together in the same direction. We appreciate everyone who dedicates their talent and resources to addressing the challenges our friends and neighbors face. Through this day, we confidently advance toward the United Way’s mission of ensuring that all people thrive.

By contributing to the well being of our community, you play a vital role in driving positive changes and creating a brighter future. Let’s come together and make a fantastic impact!

Sign your agency up as a service site or sign up to serve as a volunteer by visiting www.kishwaukeeunitedway.com . The deadline for service agency sites is May 16 and the deadline for volunteers to sign up is June 2. Please send questions to Stacie Miller, Executive Administrative and Outreach Assistant ( smiller@kishunitedway.com ).