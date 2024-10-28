Vaughn: Kishwaukee United Way’s digital crossover program reaches high school students

Kishwaukee United Way received an increase in program funding for the Digital Crossover program through Comcast and Exelon, a combined total of $12,000.

The funds will go to decrease the digital gap in DeKalb households by offering supportive services (e.g., resume writing, entrepreneurship, author writing sessions, ESL Tutoring and more).

An exciting highlight into the second year of digital programming happened on Friday, Oct. 18 with the Kishwaukee Education Consortium (KEC) Next Step Conference. Independent Digital Crossover Facilitator and Workforce Coach, Danita Sims, presented a seminar titled “Future Ready: Career Prep & Entrepreneur Skills” to more than 80 local high school juniors and seniors during the conference, emphasizing the importance of digital literacy and personal branding for the future.

DeKalb High School Senior Abigail Boesche and conference attendee won a brand new laptop raffled during the Kishwaukee Education Consortium (KEC) Next Step Conference.

“We just love the fact that our students can stay connected with the world outside of here, we are all about providing application to their career opportunities and this laptop is going to let her explore her career opportunities for wherever that takes her,” Amy Hinz Horn, Assistant Director Title IX Coordinator said when asked for feedback.

(From left) Danita Sims, DeKalb High School senior Abigail Boesche and Dr. Amy Hinz Horn pose at the Kishwaukee Education Consortium's Next Steps conference Oct. 18, 2024. (Photo provided by Michele Vaughn)

The mission of Kishwaukee Education Consortium is to provide a safe and challenging academic environment where students develop the necessary skills to become responsible citizens and lifelong learners. This Next Step conference provides students an opportunity to experience a professional conference atmosphere and obtain more information on their options after graduation.

Kishwaukee United Way is working with various community stakeholders to meet the demand of having internet services available in a progressive digital society for educational and professional success for a better chance to THRIVE in life.

To request a digital resume writing, author-write, or entrepreneurship session at your location, please send an email to info@kishwaukeeunitedway.com or visit www.kishwaukeeunitedway.com .