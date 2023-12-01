Vaughn | Voluntary Action Center’s Commitment to seniors and individuals with disabilities

At the heart of community service, the Voluntary Action Center supports seniors and individuals with disabilities. VAC dedicates itself to providing Meals on Wheels and transportation services, ensuring that vulnerable members of the community receive essential support.

The Voluntary Action Center (VAC) supports seniors and individuals with disabilities. (Photo provided by The Kishwaukee United Way)

VAC is a non-profit organization founded on compassion and community engagement principles. Specializing in offering Meals on Wheels and transportation services, staff understand the unique challenges faced by seniors and individuals with disabilities. They are driven by the belief that everyone deserves access to nutritious meals and the ability to maintain independence, even in the face of physical limitations.

VAC’s services are tailored to meet the specific needs of seniors and individuals with disabilities within the community. The Meals on Wheels program ensures homebound individuals receive hot, nutritious meals, a well-being check, and a sense of connection. Additionally, VAC’s transportation services cater to those with mobility challenges, offering a lifeline for medical appointments, grocery shopping and other essential activities.

Volunteers are the lifeblood of VAC, playing a crucial role in delivering services to those in need. Various volunteer opportunities are available, ranging from Meals on Wheels delivery to serving a meal at a Senior Lunch site. Volunteering with VAC offers a unique chance to directly and positively impact the lives of seniors and individuals with disabilities. They value volunteers’ skills and dedication to the table, creating a supportive and inclusive community.

The partnership between VAC and Kishwaukee United Way exemplifies the power of collaboration in addressing community needs. Through this partnership, VAC gains access to additional resources, funding, and support networks, expanding its reach and impact. Collaboration strengthens the collective ability to provide essential services to seniors and individuals with disabilities.

Supporting VAC’s mission is not limited to volunteering time; individuals also can contribute by making donations. Monetary contributions help sustain and expand the organization’s programs, ensuring that Meals on Wheels and transportation services continue to reach those in need. Interested donors can visit the VAC website to make secure online donations, explore sponsorship opportunities, or learn about other ways to support VAC.

Voluntary Action Center is a testament to the transformative power of community service. Through our focus on Meals on Wheels and transportation services, they exemplify a commitment to preserving the dignity and well-being of seniors and individuals with disabilities. As the organization continues to forge connections within the community and collaborate with partners like Kishwaukee United Way, the impact of its mission only grows stronger. Individuals looking to make a difference in the lives of vulnerable community members can contribute by volunteering their time, and their skills or making a financial contribution to support the Voluntary Action Center’s vital cause.