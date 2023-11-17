Vaughn: Creating digital equity pathways with Workforce Coach Danita Sims

Kishwaukee United Way has partnered with workforce coach Danita Sims who is a Chicago native and a self-published author, boasting over a decade of experience in workforce development and holding a master’s in urban planning and policy. She is the founder of Passion Pursuit Inc. (PPI), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit located in DeKalb, dedicated to serving underserved communities by providing Career Coaching, Life Coaching, and various resources aimed at promoting self-sufficiency through sustainable employment and entrepreneurship. (Photo provided by Michele Vaughn)

Digital CrossOver is a new eBridge project funded by Comcast in partnership with Kishwaukee United Way aimed to address critical needs in the community to accelerate digital equity and add value to primarily Assets Limited, Income Constrained, and Employed (ALICE) individuals with awareness of employment and internet usage.

This project will serve unemployed and underemployed individuals and families seeking to transition from survival mode to a thriving career but lacking resources and proper preparation. The hopeful goal is that participants will better understand how to write a resume and become more confident using the internet for virtual job search assistance, online business opportunities, and eBook publishing.

Kishwaukee United Way has partnered with workforce coach Danita Sims who is a Chicago native and a self-published author, boasting over a decade of experience in workforce development and holding a master’s in urban planning and policy.

Danita is the founder of Passion Pursuit Inc. (PPI), a 501c3 nonprofit located in DeKalb, dedicated to serving underserved communities by providing Career Coaching, Life Coaching, and various resources aimed at promoting self-sufficiency through sustainable employment and entrepreneurship.

Danita’s career highlights include offering essential support to senior leadership, delivering case management for multicultural clientele, implementing processes in accordance with specific targets, ensuring regulatory compliance, as well as excelling in communication and analytical skills to enhance operational efficiency.

Danita is known for practicing strategic collaboration with key stakeholders to achieve organizational goals and has a reputation as an ethical, organized, and efficient leader. Danita’s passion for community partnerships, business development and public service is evident in day-to-day performance – including experience as a social media manager and as the driving force behind transparent and effective leadership transitions.

As an articulate public face for PPI, Danita delivers impactful presentations and workshops, advocates for community and economic development, and cultivates meaningful industry and community connections. Danita’s dedication to community issues, risk assessment and data-driven decision-making is integral to creating workforce opportunities for marginalized populations – extending to policy-setting, strategic planning, and ensuring fiduciary oversight of unique program offerings.

Overall, Danita is a highly motivated and experienced leader who excels in fostering community partnerships, promoting sustainable employment, and advocating for positive policy changes. She proudly serves as a dynamic leader at Cathedral of Praise church and continues to support community engagement throughout DeKalb County.

The Digital CrossOver eBridge project will host eight free one-hour workshops with an opportunity to win a complimentary laptop per session beginning with an Author Write session at 10 a.m. Nov. 18 at Cathedral Praise Church located in DeKalb.

To learn more about the various free workshops email Coach Danita @ kuwdigitalcrossover@gmail.com or info@kishwaukeeunitedway.com .