Opinion | Vaughn: Diaper donations needed to support local families

Empower Parenthood Project (EPP), a local nonprofit, is teaming up with The Breakroom and Friends and other organizations for a special event, A Date with Dignity, on Dec. 16.

Kishwaukee United Way Executive Director and President Michele Vaughn, Ed.D. (Photo Provided by Kishwaukee United Way)

One goal of this event is to provide essential items to families in need. EPP is accepting diaper donations through Dec. 11 at various locations in the community and could use your help.

The Breakroom and Friends is a community organization that facilitates experiences that bring people together to have fun, learn and grow. A Date with Dignity is a heartwarming gathering with a noble purpose: to distribute resources and necessities to those who need them most. The atmosphere will be filled with holiday cheer, complete with activities for children and adults alike.

In the spirit of the holiday season, our community is coming together to make a difference for vulnerable families.

Diapers are a necessity for families with young children, and yet, many struggle to afford them. This challenge has only grown with the recent hardships caused by the pandemic. EPP, led by a dedicated team of volunteers, recognized this issue and decided to take action.

The magic lies in the diaper drive. It’s a simple yet impactful way for community members to support one another during a time of year that’s all about giving.

Kishwaukee United Way has stepped in as a crucial sponsor of this initiative, making it even easier for community members to contribute.

Several local organizations have partnered as drop-off donation sites to collect diapers. Donations will be accepted at the below locations until Dec. 11.

(From left) Malia Jones, founder of The Breakroom and Friends LLC, WDKB 94.9 Radio host Peyton Adams and Kendall Hampton, founder of Empower Parenthood Project pose with diapers while promoting an upcoming community diaper drive that runs through Dec. 11. (Photo provided by Michele Vaughn)

These sites include:

Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St., DeKalb: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Kishwaukee United Way, 2201 N. First St., Suite 100, DeKalb: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Kishwaukee Family YMCA, 2500 Bethany Road, Sycamore: 5 a.m. to 9 pm. Monday through Friday; 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 320 S. Second St., DeKalb: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

The Rock Christian Church, 1930 Sycamore Road, DeKalb: 9:30 to 1 p.m. Sunday.

Here’s how you can get involved:

Donate diapers: You can drop off diaper donations at designated locations sponsored by Kishwaukee United Way. Check empowerparenthood.org for more details.

for more details. Spread the word: Share this heartwarming initiative with your friends, family and neighbors. The more people who know about it, the greater our impact will be.

By supporting Empower Parenthood Project, The Breakroom and Friends and Kishwaukee United Way in their pursuit to provide diapers and winter essentials to vulnerable families, we can ensure that every child in our community can enjoy the comfort and care they deserve. Let’s come together this holiday season and make a difference that truly matters.