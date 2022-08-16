Johnson: Cruise on down to the 8th annual Cruisin’ to Genoa Car Show Aug. 20

Genoa’s Main Street will be shut down Saturday for car show lovers everywhere.

Whether you are an avid car show enthusiast, a total motor head or just want to see some beautiful cars, trucks and tractors, the Cruisin’ to Genoa Car Show is the perfect place to spend a Saturday! Don’t be left in the dust! Come out to Genoa from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and expect a trophy presentation at 3 p.m.

You are going to want to come hungry. We are excited to offer great food from several of our local restaurants.

Genoa Café will serve up delicious breakfast and lunch. Ralphie’s BBQ will have their pulled pork sandwiches and nachos. Latsis Bakery will start the morning with biscuits and gravy or an egg sandwich. Paninis for lunch and carnival-style snacks of funnel cakes and deep-fried Oreos! Sib’s Corner Grill will dish out pizza by the slice and Cruisin’ Genoa will have daily specials and be open for breakfast and lunch. The Masons will sell brats, chips and soda. Big D’s hotdogs will provide Chicago-style dogs. Nina’s Taco’s will have its taco truck and Rivers’ Mexican Cantina will have churros and horchata. Open Door Coffee always has your favorite drinks hot or cold. Grab food and a drink at Karlsbad Tavern where it will serve delicious specials, including homemade mac and cheese. Speaking of drinks, Prairie State Winery will have wine and its famous slushies, and Hill’s Tap always has a great selection of cocktails. You can’t visit the show without visiting Sweet-DeLights and trying some melt-in-your mouth truffles or fudge.

Trophies will be awarded to the winning entries in eight different categories including, Top 20, Cars Class, Trucks Class, Kid’s Choice, People’s Choice, Mayor’s Choice and Best of Show. More than 30 trophies will be awarded. Cars, trucks and tractors are all welcome to participate. Pre-registration fee is $10 through Thursday. Day-of-show registration fee is $15 and begins at 9 a.m. Trophy presentation will be at 3 p.m.

Back by popular demand is the Roger Watson Tractor Show. The “Roger’s Choice” award will be presented to the winning tractor selected by the Watson family. There is no registration fee for tractor entries.

Cruisin’ to Genoa is fun for the whole family! There will be awesome cars to look at, a 50/50 raffle, music and our Downtown businesses will be open for business. Stroll down Main Street and talk to the owners of each vehicle and learn what it takes to find, restore and maintain these amazing cars.

Cruisin’ to Genoa is sponsored by Alan Browne Chevy and the Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce along with the help of some amazing businesses: The City of Genoa, Northern Illinois Realty, Flood Brothers, Northwestern Medicine, Davidson Pargman & Company, Adkins Milk Hauling, American Family Insurance, Manny Peña Agency, Countryside Towing, Heartland Bank & Trust, Edward Jones-Josh Kubiak Investments, Mark Carlson State Farm, Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists, Cruisin’ Genoa, Representative Tony McCombie and Hill’s Tap.

For information or to register your vehicle go to genoaareachamber.com or call the Genoa Chamber at 815-784-2212. Online registration is available through Thursday. We can’t wait to see you out exploring Genoa!

Krissy Johnson is the executive director of the Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce.