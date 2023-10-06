NIU at Akron: 3 things to know about MAC battle of 1-4 teams

DeKALB – Akron and NIU have played a combined 10 games this year. Eight have been one-possession games, and three have gone to overtime.

The two teams clash Saturday in a Mid-American Conference game in Akron, Ohio, with the Zips (1-4, 0-1 MAC) looking to shake a three-game losing streak and the Huskies (1-4, 0-1) needing to stop a four-game slide. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m., and the game will be streamed on ESPN+.

The Huskies are coming off a 35-33 loss at Toledo, while the Zips lost 13-10 at home to Buffalo last week.

Here are three things to keep an eye on in the game.

Making plays when needed

The NIU defense had one of its worst games from a numbers standpoint this year, allowing a season-high 542 yards and 35 points.

But the Huskies also had some huge bright spots. Nate Valcarcel had a scoop and score, the first defensive touchdown for the team this year. And when the Huskies mounted their comeback from 35-20 down in the fourth quarter, the defense held the Rockets to three straight three-and-outs.

“Those were pretty big possessions being able to go out there and stop those guys,” said defensive lineman James Ester. “But at the end of the day we didn’t get it done. We gave up a lot early, and we paid for it. We’ve just got to come out stronger this week.”

The Huskies still are 15th in the country in passing defense, allowing 170.6 passing yards per game. Akron is 124th out of 130 teams in total offense, averaging 303 yards per game. They are 119th in rushing offense (97.5) and 97th in passing offense (201.6).

Confidence game

Coach Thomas Hammock said quarterback Rocky Lombardi was fully engaged last week in practice, and it showed in the game. He had his best numbers of the season against an FBS opponent, completing 21 of 31 passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns.

Hammock said wide receiver Trayvon Rudolph is having a big week of practice this week. After missing all of last year, Rudolph has only 12 catches for 80 yards this year, finding the end zone once.

“It’s amazing, you get a couple plays or a couple opportunities, what that can do for your confidence and your ability to go out there and figure out, ‘OK, I have to work harder,’” Hammock said. “Trayvon Rudolph has really started this week exceptionally, and we have to give him some opportunity to get going, as well.”

Gotta throw to run

The rushing offense came to life against the Rockets, sparked by an 80-yard touchdown run by Antario Brown. The Huskies had 186 rushing yards on 32 carries.

They are averaging only 121.6 yards per game, 105th in the country. But they are also holding the ball for 31:54 in the game, 29th nationally. Akron is allowing 95.8 rushing yards per game, 19th best in the country.

“It really wasn’t good, and last week we played a little bit better,” Hammock said. “We started to do some things that looked familiar to being good and having the ability to run the ball.”

Hammock said the balance between the pass and run – the Huskies ran 32 times and threw 31 – played a big part in the improved ground game.

“When you can throw the ball down the field, create explosive plays down the field, that loosens up the box,” Hammock said. “We’re going to continue to do that.”

Prediction: Akron 21, NIU 17