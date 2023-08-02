Rocky Lombardi back on field as NIU opens fall camp

DeKALB – Nothing like an injury and a nearly year-long recovery process to put some excitement into the first practice of the fall season.
The NIU football team opened its fall practices on Wednesday, which meant senior quarterback Rocky Lombardi was back on the field for the first time since October 15.
[ Photos: NIU football holds first practice in preparation for upcoming season ]
“I’ve been waiting for this day for a long time,” the Michigan State transfer in his seventh collegiate season said. “Not too many fall camps you’re super excited for to start but this one for sure was definitely sweet for me.”
Coach Thomas Hammock and the NIU staff have a policy not to comment on the nature of injuries. But Lombardi was injured Week 3 against Vanderbilt last year. He played a little a month later against Eastern Michigan but sat out the rest of the year.
It wasn’t just his injury the Huskies had to deal with last year as they went from 2021 MAC champions to last place in the MAC West, finishing 3-9.
“It sucked for me. I really wanted to see these guys succeed,” Lombardi said. “I see the work that they put in so to not have the season that we wanted, especially with the expectations we had, was heartbreaking for me. But I think we all learned a lot from it.”
In his first year with the Huskies, Lombardi threw for 2,597 yards, 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing 58% of his passes to help power NIU to a MAC title.
In four games last year, he completed 50 of 75 passes for 645 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. He ended up with a medical redshirt for an extra year of eligibility.
Not only did Lombardi miss most of the season, but he was sidelined throughout spring practices. He was only cleared to play during the last week, but was not ready in time to return to full-contact drills.
“There’s ups and downs in every recovery,” Lombardi said. “I certainly had my share of ups and downs, but ever since probably a little more than a month ago I’ve felt pretty good. Now it’s just about trying to maintain and keep my body as healthy as I can and maintain my workload.”
Lombardi had a pair of deep passes on Wednesday, one to Keyshaun Pipkin and one to Trayvon Rudolph, who himself missed all of last year with an injury and was in full-contact drills for the first time in more than a year. Lombardi was also intercepted once when linebacker Tyler Jackson jumped a route and came up with the ball.
Although Wednesday was just the first day of practice, and without pads on top of that, Hammock said he liked what he saw out of Lombardi.
“I think he had a good day,” Hammock said. “Obviously, the timing needs to be better with the wide receivers. I think that will continue to develop, but he’s healthy, he’s running and he’s excited for the season.”
During his recovery, Lombardi said he felt like he became a member of the coaching staff. It runs in his family, as both his father and grandfather are football coaches. He said a lot of what he learned can translate on to the field this year.
Hammock said he feels the experience has helped Lombardi’s progression. He was a great resource for the team’s younger quarterbacks, Hammock said, and it’s made him an even better leader on the field.
“You can just see how he gets the guys lined up,” Hammock said. “For guys in the wrong spot, he gets them directed. He understands coverages. He gets us into the right checks. And he’s kind of a coach on the field. I think he embraces that, he works at it, he studies it, he puts a lot of time into his craft and I think it shows every time he comes out there.”
The season is set to start Sept. 2 at Boston College, with the home opener a week later against SIU.
Lombardi said he has very high hopes for the season.
“This is the most talented group that I’ve had since I’ve been here,” Lombardi said. “We have a lot of weapons. We got weapons of the tight end position, receiver position, running backs – you know, coach Ham’s always going to have the running back room loaded. But we get we got talent all over the field, which is really nice. Not to say that we didn’t have it before but I think that the depth and the quality of players we have this year is better than what we’ve had in the past.”