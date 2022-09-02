5 takeaways from Northern Illinois’ 34-27 season-opening win over Eastern Illinois

DeKALB – Northern Illinois defeated Eastern Illinois, 34-27, in the season opener for both teams Thursday night at Huskie Stadium, leaning on a big game from their backfield and a big game from Eric Rogers.
Here are five takeaways from NIU’s season-opening win:
Rogers snags 2 interceptions, but defense falters in 2nd half
Sophomore cornerback Eric Rogers, who missed most of last year with an injury, hauled in two interceptions in the second quarter of Thursday night’s season opener. Early in the quarter, Rogers jumped an underneath route to intercept quarterback Jonah O’Brien. Around the two-minute mark, he picked him off again, tracking an overthrown over-the-shoulder ball intended for Dewayne Cooks Jr. at the NIU 2-yard line.
The Huskies limited the Panthers to six points and 146 yards of total offense in the first half, as they built a 21-6 lead at halftime.
The defense gave up a total of 429 yards as EIU tried to come back in the second half, getting to within one score late. The Panthers had the ball with the chance to tie but came up short.
Fast start for offense
The Huskies’ offense came out firing in the season opener, scoring on an eight-play, 74-yard opening drive in the first 4:19 of the game. Sophomore running back Harrison Waylee set up the touchdown drive with a 51-yard run down the left sideline. Three plays later, Waylee ran in the score from 1 yard out.
NIU converted two third downs on the momentum-shifting drive – the long Waylee run and Waylee’s touchdown.
Following up strong
The Huskies found paydirt again on the third drive of the game, moving the ball 75 yards on a possession that culminated in a 19-yard Mason Blakemore touchdown run. Blakemore’s score came with 11:48 remaining in the second half, and stretched the NIU lead to 14-3. The third-string running back handled three carries for 34 yards in the first half. NIU followed the opening-drive score with a quick three-and-out, but rebounded quickly for the third drive to take a two-score lead.
Eric Rogers grabbed an interception to flip the field, then the Huskies scored 21 seconds later to pull ahead 21-3. Sophomore running back Antario Brown capped the scoring drive, bouncing a run to the left sideline before racing past defenders 35 yards for the score.
Running back trio productive in season debut
Running backs Brown, Waylee and Blakemore each scored a touchdown run in the first half. Waylee rushed seven times for 67 yards (7.9 yards per carry) in the first half, and Brown had seven carries for 55 yards (9.6) before the break.
In the first half, NIU racked up 154 rushing yards on 19 carries. Brown and Waylee both flashed their explosiveness Thursday night, bouncing first-half perimeter runs for gains of 51 and 35 yards. Brown’s 35-yarder went for a touchdown in the second quarter.
NIU finished with less than 40 rushing yards in the second half.
Passing game heats up in 2nd half
After completing 3 of 6 pass attempts for 31 yards in the first half, redshirt senior quarterback Rocky Lombardi let it fly in the second half, finishing with 192 yards in the game. Lombardi found tight end Liam Soraghan across the middle of the field for a 13-yard touchdown in the third quarter, as 5:59 remained.
After EIU made it 31-20, NIU faced a third-and-long, and Lombardi hit wide receiver Shemar Thornton for a 38-yard gain. Later on the same drive, Lombardi found wide receiver George Gumbs for a 13-yard third-down conversion. NIU capped the drive with a 38-yard John Richardson field goal with 3:39 to play.