NIU vs. Eastern Illinois preview: 3 Huskies who could have breakout games

The Northern Illinois football team is set to take on Eastern Illinois at 7 p.m. Thursday in the season opener for both teams.
After following the team throughout the spring and fall and having been to more practices than I can count, I’m going to take a look at three Huskies I believe are poised to have a breakout game.
Antario Brown, sophomore running back
It seems weird to choose a running back in a loaded backfield that only made two starts last year. Especially considering Harrison Waylee, after missing most of last year after starting early in the season, is back.
And with Mason Blakemore – plus a group of younger backs as well without any playing time – it’s a crowded backfield. But interestingly, coach Thomas Hammock said on Monday touches aren’t necessarily going to whoever has the hot hand, as was the case for a lot of last year. Hammock said things will be more situational as the coaches run plays and put each back into a spot that suits his strengths.
And so far Brown has been beyond impressive in a number of situations. He earned a player of the day jersey in practice this week. And he has looked quite literally untouchable in practice, thanks in no small part to the offensive line in front of him.
If I was looking for one back to have an impact game – over 100 yards, multiple scores – I would think it’s going to be Brown.
Miles Joiner, senior tight end
Trayvon Rudolph is hurt, taking away a major threat for the Huskies’ passing game and quarterback Rocky Lombardi. Cole Tucker and Lombardi have had a great chemistry, especially in the one full scrimmage the Huskies had.
But Joiner has put together a strong camp as well. Not just short yardage and goal line either. He’s been a top target for Lombardi all over the field in multiple situations.
Even though he missed most of last year, he’s looked great and has been involved in the offense. If he has a five-catch, 80-yard, one- or two-score game I really wouldn’t be surprised.
Daveren Rayner, sophomore linebacker
The defense last year did not force a lot of turnovers. At all. The Huskies were one of the worst FCS teams in not only forcing turnovers but getting to the quarterback.
And that’s why I’ve picked Rayner. There’s a couple of players who have to make a leap if the defense as a whole is going to improve from last year, and Rayner is at the top of that list.
And again, throughout camp he has been a force. The offense hasn’t coughed the ball up a lot but Rayner’s been at the center of a lot of those turnovers. And come Thursday night, he’s probably set up to be at the center of a lot of turnovers when it counts.