NIU football: Trayvon Rudolph named to Biletnikoff Award preseason watch list

Northern Illinois University sophomore wide receiver Trayvon Rudolph has been selected to the preseason watch list for the 2022 Biletnikoff Award, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced on Thursday.

The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the college football season’s outstanding FBS receiver.

Rudolph led NIU in 2021 with 51 receptions, 892 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He set a new NIU and Mid-American Conference single-game record for receiving yards with 309 at Kent State on Nov. 3, 2021 on 14 catches, adding three touchdowns.

Rudolph also averaged 25.1 yards per kick return, scoring on a 100-yard kickoff return against Bowling Green. He was an All-MAC selection as both a receiver and returner in 2021.

“Trayvon has certainly made tremendous strides in our program,” head coach Thomas Hammock said. “He made his mark on special teams and made a jump last year as a receiver. We expect him to contribute even more. His best football is in front of him and this is a year he has circled on his calendar. He has put in the work in to fully develop as a receiver and he’s ready to show what he can do.”

Rudolph is the fourth Huskie to be named to a watch list this week. Running backs Harrison Waylee and Antario Brown were selected to the Doak Walker Award watch list on Wednesday. Junior linebacker Nick Rattin was nominated to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team on Wednesday as well.