Waste Management plans to open new DeKalb facility by end of 2024

(Photo provided by Waste Management )

DeKALB – Waste Management of Illinois plans to open its latest renewable natural gas facility in DeKalb by the end of 2024.

The plant will process bio-gas collected from decomposing organic materials, according to a news release. The bio-gas is processed for gas pipeline system delivery. The facility will recover and distribute 1 million British thermal units of renewable natural gas per year.

The plant’s renewable natural gas use is expected to avoid 53,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions from displaced fossil fuels.

Waste Management has identified 20 renewable natural gas projects for development, including the DeKalb facility. The company plans to spend more than $1 billion on renewable energy projects from 2022 to 2026, according to the release.

Multiple DeKalb-area dignitaries joined Waste Management leaders in August to celebrate the facility’s groundbreaking.

The ceremony was at the DeKalb County Landfill, 18370 Somonauk Road, DeKalb.

In attendance was state Sen. Dave Syverson, R-Cherry Valley, DeKalb County Administrator Brian Gregory, Waste Management of Illinois Inc. President Brad Pollock, DeKalb County Board Vice Chair John Frieders, and County Board Chair Suzanne Willis.