Opportunity DeKalb hosts STEAM Family Nights in DeKalb County

DeKALB – STEAM Family Nights recently were held in Welsh Park and New Hope Missionary Church through a partnership with Opportunity DeKalb and Northern Illinois University’s STEAM program and included collaboration and assistance from Project H.O.P.E.

The events featured mobile exploration learning labs, bubble and slime stations, games and sports activities, live jazz music and food from Big D’s Hot Dogs, according to a news release.

“In the Annie Glidden North Revitalization Plan, the DeKalb community directly expressed a desire to see more community events and positive activities in the northwest corridor that further improve the quality of life for residents who live there and also draw in people from other parts of DeKalb,” Chad Glover, a volunteer for Opportunity DeKalb, said in a news release. “Events like these are a key part of how those goals are being achieved.”

The gatherings were the latest in a series of weekly community events at Welsh Park dating back to May that included the Welsh Park Summer Kickoff; STEAM and Dream Fest, which was planned and hosted by DeKalb middle school students; and recurring weekly Fun Jam in the Park with the DeKalb Police Department, DeKalb Park District, BLAC Inc. and the Breakroom and Friends.

Many of the events were made possible with grant support from the DeKalb Rotary, DeKalb County Community Foundations’s Youth Engaged in Philanthropy and DeKalb Data Center Community Impact Team, along with donations received through Give DeKalb County and human services funding from the city of DeKalb.

Volunteer support came from NIU Greek Life and the National Society of Black Engineers.

Information, photos and videos from the STEAM Family Night and other summer events at Welsh Park can be found on the Opportunity DeKalb Facebook page at facebook.com/OpportunityDeKalb.

Support from community and civic organizations such as the DeKalb Rotary has been critical to the success of the events and connects the missions of those organizations with the Annie Glidden North revitalization goals.

“[The] DeKalb Rotary is proud to partner with our community to continue to develop and grow the next generation of leaders,” DeKalb Rotary President Chris Boyes said in a news release.

Individuals and organizations interested in collaborating on future events in northwest DeKalb can email Opportunity DeKalb at outreach@opportunitydekalb.org.

Opportunity DeKalb is a nonprofit community development corporation formed to work collaboratively with others to achieve the community revitalization goals established in the Annie Glidden North Revitalization Plan. Creation of such an organization was identified by the community as one of the top 10 goals of the plan.

The nonprofit strives to further the reputation of AGN and northwest DeKalb as a place where all are welcome to get from where they are in life to where they want to be.