DeKalb Citizens’ Environmental Commission accepting PRIDE Award nominations

Welcome to the City of DeKalb sign along Route 38 in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Citizens’ Environmental Commission is accepting nominations for the 2023 People Responsible for Improving DeKalb’s Environment (PRIDE) Awards.

The nomination deadline is Nov. 30, according to a news release.

The PRIDE Awards recognize organizations, businesses, or residents that improved DeKalb’s quality of life through activities, programs, or projects emphasizing resource conservation, waste reduction, beautification, energy efficiency, or environmental improvement. Anyone conducting programs or projects that increase public awareness and knowledge on specific environmental issues also are eligible.

The awards will be presented at a commission meeting. To submit a nomination, visit tinyurl.com/mr3csap8.