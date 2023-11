GENOA – The Kishwaukee Valley Heritage Society Museum will host its annual meeting for patrons to learn more about the museum.

The museum, 622 Park Ave., Genoa, will hold the meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, according to a news release.

Admission to the meeting is free and open to the public.

Attendees can socialize with members and see museum highlight’s from the past year. Refreshments will be served. Memberships can also be bought or renewed. The membership fee is $10.