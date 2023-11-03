DeKalb High School performances of ‘The Laramie Project’ begin Friday

DeKALB – DeKalb High School is set to open its fall production, the play “The Laramie Project,” Friday.

The high school, 501 W. Dresser Road, DeKalb, will hold the performances at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and Nov. 9 through Nov. 11 in the school’s Black Box Theatre, according to a news release.

The play is intended for adults and older students.

“The Laramie Project,” originally written by Moisés Kaufman and Tectonic Theater Project members, tells the story of the death of Matthew Shepard, a 21-year-old gay college student. Shepard was beaten and tied to a fence Oct. 6, 1998, outside Laramie, Wyoming. His body was discovered the next day. Shepard died in a hospital the following week. Two young men are accused of his death. Laramie’s residents have multifaceted reactions to the events.

“The Laramie Project” contains a content advisory. The play features strong language and mature content.

The cast includes Sam de la Cruz, Cassidy Gerken, Kylie Kuba, Will Fontana, Piper Schiola-Williams, Brooklyn Burks, Eduardo Garcia, Jack Ploog, Alaya Johnson, Alex Cuevas, Alex Gillberg, Sophia Dressel, Jesus Rodriguez and Ciara Carifio.

Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for students. To buy tickets, visit gofan.co/app/school/IL15455.