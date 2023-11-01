Genoa-Kingston High School ‘One Stoplight Town’ performances begin Friday

GENOA – The Genoa-Kingston High School drama department is set to open its fall play, “One Stoplight Town,” directed by Jon Fromi, on Friday.

The high school, 980 Park Ave., Genoa, will hold the performances at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday in the school’s auditorium, according to a news release.

Admission to the play is open to the public.

“One Stoplight Town” tells the story of a town so small a driver would go through without a second glance. The play stops in the town to learn the residents’ stories. The stories include a young boy and girl falling in love and raising a family; a beauty queen and drum major becoming friends; a merchant coping with changes to the street in front of his store; a son returning home while a daughter thinks about leaving; and the town handywoman who takes everything in and fixes what’s broken. The stories teach how time and change come for us all, whether we are ready or not.

Tickets cost $10 for adults and $7 for seniors and students.