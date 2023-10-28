DeKalb Police Department receives state grant for more traffic safety enforcement

DeKalb Police Headquarters along Lincoln Highway (Route 38) in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Police Department recently was awarded a state grant to conduct more traffic safety enforcement.

The Federal Fiscal Year 2024 Sustained Traffic Enforcement Program grant is funded through federal highway safety funds provided by the Illinois Department of Transportation, according to a news release.

The program focuses on high-visibility strategies and enforcement to save lives and prevent injuries by reducing the number of traffic crashes.

The police department will conduct more enforcement efforts to increase mandatory and optional campaign enforcement dates. The grant year runs from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.

The efforts focus on the leading crash causes, which include failure to yield, occupant restraint violations, impaired driving, speeding, disobeying traffic control signals and electronic device use.