Egyptian Theatre $2.4K grant bolsters mobility aids for theater patrons

DeKALB – The Egyptian Theatre recently was granted $2,470, which will be used to buy additional adult booster seats, bariatric chairs and transport wheelchairs for patrons with mobility requirements.

The funds were provided through a Community Needs Grant from the DeKalb County Community Foundation, according to a news release.

The chairs will improve the theater’s ability to provide experiences for patrons with mobility requirements. The grant also aligns with the theater’s goal to provide theater experiences to community members regardless of mobility challenges.

“We are tremendously grateful to the Community Foundation for their generous support,” theater executive director Alex Nerad said in a news release. “These funds will enable us to expand our accessibility initiatives and create a welcoming environment for all community members. With these new assets, we can ensure that everyone can fully participate in the cultural and cinematic experiences we offer.”

The Egyptian Theatre is committed to accessibility and inclusivity. The theater’s mission is to remove barriers and promote equal arts access to individuals regardless of physical abilities.

“We believe that culture and entertainment should be accessible to all individuals, regardless of their physical abilities,” Nerad said. “Through the purchase of these specialized chairs and equipment, we strive to create an inclusive environment where everyone feels valued and welcome.”

The Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb, is owned and operated by Preservation of Egyptian Theatre Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.