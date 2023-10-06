Want to learn how to make a catapult? Check out family-friendly science program in DeKalb

DeKALB – Ever wanted to learn how to make a catapult or launch ping-long balls and marshmallows? Check out an upcoming family-friendly science workshop Saturday in DeKalb.

The program will be held at 10 a.m. at Annie’s Woods Park, 335 Miller Ave., according to a news release. It’s hosted by the DeKalb Public Library.

The program is free and open to the public.

Attendees can make catapults and launch ping-pong balls and marshmallows. Materials will be provided. Children ages 10 and younger require adult assistance. Due to the program being limited to 30 children, registration is required to attend. To register, visit dkpl.org.

For information, email lauraw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.