Pumpkin Fest homes tour subject of next lecture in DeKalb History Center series

SYCAMORE – The September hybrid Brown Bag Lunch and Local Lore series at the DeKalb County History Center will feature a Pumpkin Fest Historic Homes Tour sneak peek.

The program will be held at noon Oct. 5 at the DeKalb County History Center, 1730 N. Main St., Sycamore, according to a news release.

Admission to the program is free.

During the program, the DeKalb County History Center’s House Walk Committee will discuss the tour’s featured homes. Attendees can also learn about information on volunteer opportunities.

The Pumpkin Fest Historic Homes Tour’s theme is “Hidden Gems” and features homes outside Sycamore’s Historic District. The tour will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 28. Tickets are available to buy Oct. 15.

The Pumpkin Fest Historic Homes Tour sneak peek is part of “Brown Bag Lunch/Local Lore,” a free lecture series offered in collaboration between the DeKalb County History Center and Ellwood House Museum.

Registration is encouraged to attend. To register, visit dekalbcountyhistory.org and scroll down to “Upcoming Events.”

Brown Bag Lunch and Local Lore is funded in part by the Mary E. Stevens Concert and Lecture Fund.

For information, visit dekalbcountyhistory.org or call 815-895-5762.