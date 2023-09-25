Art in the Park event set for Oct. 1 in Sycamore

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Park District will partner with Flaunt Productions and the Rockford Area Arts Council to host an Art In The Park event.

The event will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1 at the Citizens Memorial Sports Complex, 435 Airport Road, Sycamore, according to a news release.

Admission to the event is free and open to the public.

Attendees can view art of all mediums and support local artists. Artwork will be available for purchase. Live music is being performed by area musicians. Tree House Pies will serve pies, fruit, charcuterie and cheese. Children’s activities are available from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Artist and musician applications are being accepted. To apply, visit justflaunt.org/artist-application/ or justflaunt.org/musician-application/.

For information, visit sycparks.org/art-in-the-park/ or facebook.com/events.