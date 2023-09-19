Somonauk Education Foundation receives $1,500 donation for school resources

SOMONAUK – The Somonauk Education Foundation recently received a $1,500 donation from Country Financial through Operation Helping Heroes.

The check will be used to assist with educational projects, school equipment and student resources, according to a news release.

The donation was presented to the foundation by Country Financial representative and businesswoman Kathleen Martin.

Operation Helping Heroes supports nonprofit programs and events that benefit active-duty service members, veterans and their families.

Country Financial serves about 1 million households through various insurance and financial products and services. Country Financial has donated more than $5 million to organizations that support veterans, teachers, active-duty service members and first responders since 2020.

For information, visit the Somonauk Education Foundation’s Facebook page.