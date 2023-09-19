DeKalb County Community Foundation awards $196,000 in scholarships

SYCAMORE – This year, 137 students received more than $196,000 in scholarships from funds at the DeKalb County Community Foundation.

Scholarship awards averaged more than $1,400 per DeKalb County student.

2023 scholarship awards by high school

DeKalb High School: $59,687

Genoa-Kingston High School: $1,550

Hiawatha High School: $1,000

Indian Creek High School: $5,300

Sandwich High School: $4,500

Somonauk High School: $600

Sycamore High School: $65,385

Other: $4,000

High school graduates (Class of 2023) received $141,022 of the total scholarship awards. $31,000 was awarded to graduates from DeKalb County high schools pursuing master’s level or higher degrees, and $24,495 was awarded to nontraditional students or multiyear scholarship recipients seeking undergraduate degrees.

Locally, Kishwaukee College students received $19,665 (16 awards), and Northern Illinois University students received $46,487 (28 awards).

Scholarships are made possible by individuals and organizations who recognize the importance of education. Donors establish scholarship funds for various reasons, such as memorializing a loved one, supporting students with specific characteristics or celebrating personal success.

New scholarships established this year include the Cindy Graves Nursing Scholarship, DHS Alumni Scholarship, Steven “Mr. G” Griglione Scholarship, Wehrli Custom Fabrication Scholarship and the YEP Changemakers Scholarship.

Most of these scholarships are administered and selected in the local high schools. Students can contact their high school counseling department in the spring to learn how to apply and visit dekalbccf.org/scholarships for details.

For questions or additional scholarship information, contact Jolene Willis at 815-748-5383 or j.willis@dekalbccf.org.

(Left to right); Bobcat Scholarship fund creator Myrtie Warren presenting the award to Somonauk High School graduate Brianna Gibson (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )