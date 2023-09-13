English speaking classes offered in DeKalb

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host individual appointments for patrons to practice speaking and learning English.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the classes at 6 p.m. Sept. 14 in the library’s Adult Study Room, according to a news release.

The classes are free and intended for teens and adults.

Attendees can ask questions about ESL resources, vocabulary, grammar, test preparation, reading, pronunciation, listening or writing. All language speakers are welcome. The classes will last 30 minutes. Registration is required to attend.

To register, email chelsear@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1700.