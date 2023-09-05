September 05, 2023
Shaw Local
Oz Park Wellness joins Sycamore Chamber

By Shaw Local News Network
The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce welcoming Oz Park Wellness with a ribbon-cutting (Photo provided by the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce )

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Oz Park Wellness to its membership.

Chamber staff, board members and community members celebrated Oz Park Wellness joining the chamber with a ribbon-cutting July 13, according to a news release.

Oz Park Wellness, 115 W. Peace Road, Sycamore, is a full-service medical spa that offers medical-grade aesthetic procedures and spa services to help people look and feel better and thrive in their daily lives.

For information, visit ozparkwellness.com.