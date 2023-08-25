DeKalb DMV to offer appointment scheduling, extended hours

DeKALB – DeKalb County residents who need to make a stop at the DMV will soon have more ways to skip the lines, including appointment scheduling, extended office hours and simplified online options.

It’s all part of the Illniois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias’ Skip-the-Line Program starting Sept. 1 in DeKalb, according to a news release from the Secretary of State’s Office.

The new features are meant to reduce wait times, improve customer service and push more Illinois residents to renew things such as driver’s licenses or license plate stickers online, according to Giannoulias’ office.

“Customers in DeKalb will save time by skipping the line,” said Giannoulias in a news release. “Our goal is to eliminate the Time Tax that has plagued Illinoisans for years, forcing them to stand in long lines wasting time – just to conduct basic services. Requiring appointments, as well as extending hours, is the most efficient way to get the services you need quickly and without the headache of unpredictable wait times.”

Extended hours

Starting Sept. 1, the DeKalb office at 1360 Oakwood Avenue will open 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to the news release.

Simplified online services

Those who need to renew their driver’s licenses, license plate stickers or ID cards are encouraged to do so online at www.ilsos.gov.

Appointment scheduling

Residents will be required to make appointments for in-person visits to the DMV for REAL ID, driver’s license, ID card service and in-car driving tests. That does not include anyone looking just to renew documents.

Those seeking vehicle-related services such as title and registration, or renewing a license plate sticker don’t need an appointment, and are encouraged to walk in as necessary.

Upon arrival, customers will check in with DMV staff and ‘skip the line,’ eliminating lines and unpredictable wait times, according to the news release. Customers can visit www.ilsos.gov or call 844-817-4649 to schedule an appointment. The call center opens at 7 a.m.

To view a complete statewide list of appointment-only facilities, visit https://www.ilsos.gov/skip_the_line/facilitylist.pdf.