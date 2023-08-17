U.S. Rep. Underwood named 2023 winner of Democracy Award for Constituency Service

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Sandwich, has been named the 2023 winner of the Congressional Management Foundation’s Democracy Award for Constituent Service, meant to honor Congressional offices for helping constituents to navigate federal agencies, according to a news release.

It is an award bestowed upon Underwood in recognition of her office’s service, responsiveness and accessibility to residents of Illinois’ 14th District.

“I’m so proud of the work we do every day to serve the people of the 14th District, and it’s an honor to be recognized with this award,” Underwood said in a news release. “I want my neighbors to know that we’re here to help you navigate federal programs like Social Security, Medicare, veterans benefits, and so much more. Please don’t hesitate to contact us, and we’ll do our very best to serve you.”

Since the beginning of the year, Underwood’s office has helped return or saved constituents $1,967,168, according to a release. At the same time, the office has opened 1,118 cases since Jan. 1 and 968 have been resolved.

“As a Democracy Award winner, Rep. Underwood’s office is clearly one of the best in Congress. This designation demonstrates that Rep. Underwood has made a significant commitment to being the best public servant for her constituents in Illinois. Rep. Underwood and her staff are to be congratulated for not only being a model for her colleagues in Congress, but for helping to restore trust and faith that our democratic institutions can work,” Bradford Fitch, CEO of the Congressional Management Foundation, said in the release.

Anyone needing assistance with a federal agency can reach out to Underwood’s office at 630-549-2190 or go to underwood.house.gov. Underwood and her staff are available for appointments, whether it be in-person or virtual, from her offices in Joliet, Sandwich or Washington, D.C. Constituents are encouraged to call her offices and speak with staff that can determine if an appointment is necessary.