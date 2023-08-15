Sycamore grad receives scholarship for Fly America training in DeKalb

SYCAMORE – Lillian Fifer is the recipient of DeKalb Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 241′s Flight Scholarship.

The $2,000 scholarship will support Fifer’s flight training at Fly America DeKalb Airport, according to a news release.

Fifer was a graduate of Sycamore High School. The scholarship was funded by DeKalb Mechanical and a pancake breakfast was held June 4 at the DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport.

The Experimental Aircraft Association brings together people interested in learning about aviation, sharing knowledge, and building community awareness through activities including building seminars, fly-ins and Young Eagles rallies.