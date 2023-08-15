Drive sober or get pulled over, say cops ahead of Labor Day

DeKalb County law enforcement agencies plan to step up patrols through the Labor Day holiday weekend Sept. 5 to combat potential drunk or impaired driving.

Agencies across the county are partnering with the Illinois State Police on a statewide campaign meant to curb distracted or drunk driving through the end of summer, according to a news release. The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign begins Aug. 18 and will run through Sept. 5, officials said. Labor Day is on Sept. 4.

DeKalb County motorists should expect to see an increased police presence on area roads for the next two weeks. Enforcement also will scrutinize drivers for seat belt wearing, especially at night when, according to DeKalb and Sycamore police, people are less likely to wear seat belts.

The Labor Day Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and Drive High. Get a DUI enforcement efforts are made possible by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.