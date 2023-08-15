DeKalb Fresh Market to open blocks from downtown

DeKALB – A new grocery store, backed by the same owners as DeKalb’s Paraiso Minimarket, will open a new location blocks from the city’s downtown in the coming weeks.

DeKalb Fresh Market, 304 N. Sixth St., DeKalb, is preparing to carve out what its owners say is a niche among grocers in the area.

“It’s a different concept, even when we’re talking about food stores,” owner Martin Garcia-Miranda said. “We are still keeping the idea of [the] small store. We are not looking to be compared with the huge stores like Jewel, Walmart, Hy-Vee but we’re looking to offer something similar to them. … We’re trying to be as much convenience store in a good size [space] where we get most of what they needed.”

DeKalb Fresh Market, once open for business, is projected to occupy about 8,000 square feet of space just outside of the city’s downtown in a multi-tenant building shared with the Association for Individual Development.

“We are not looking to be compared with the huge stores like Jewel, Walmart, Hy-Vee but we’re looking to offer something similar to them. … We’re trying to be as much convenience store in a good size [space] where we get most of what they needed.” — Martin Garcia-Miranda, owner of DeKalb Fresh Market

The store will come equipped with a bakery and a small dine-in restaurant.

DeKalb Fresh Market also will feature two checkout lanes, two express checkout stations and shopping carts to help move store traffic along.

Garcia-Miranda said plans for the grocery store have been a long time in the making.

“I started driving a truck for another store in Waukegan, and then I was working as a butcher in different stores by the Chicago area,” he said. “In knowing about butchering, knowing where to supply my stuff, [I created] my idea to be my own boss. I’m here trying to do my best not just for me, I’m trying to do this for the community. I want to make some difference in downtown knowing that this area really needs.”

Garcia-Miranda said that when he first opened Paraiso Minimarket in 2012, he always knew that was only the beginning.

“Like everyone like when we are young and we don’t have access to get something bigger, we start with what is on our access,” Garcia-Miranda said. “Then by the time knowing that we are going to get something bigger, by the time we collect some cash trying to do some investments that help us, now I got a way to get more access to financing to do something like what I’m doing now.”

Garcia-Miranda, who lives in DeKalb, said he’s committed to doing business in the city.

“Knowing DeKalb, I really like it,” Garcia-Miranda said. “I’m putting all my life on DeKalb. So, I’m looking to stay here probably for the rest of my life.”

DeKalb Fresh Market won’t spell the end for Paraiso Minimarket, 418 N. Tenth St., DeKalb.

“We already are remodeling that store,” Garcia-Miranda said. “We already put new floor. We’re putting new shelves. We are working to put new lighting. … It’s a lot of people driving by [Sixth] Street, but also it’s a lot of people driving by Tenth Street. Some people they don’t want to come over here [to Sixth Street], so if they are already on Tenth Street. We plan to leave it there.”

Garcia-Miranda expressed gratitude to the city for its support of his latest business venture, saying “everyone saw something good about my project.”